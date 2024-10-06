Saras Mela to kick off in Mohali from October 18

Aiming to promote self-help groups (SHGs) under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM) to combat rural poverty, the Mohali administration is all set to hold the Saras mela from October 18 to October 27 in Sector 88. Bollywood and Punjabi singers and artistes will perform daily in the evening to captivate the audience. (HT File)

Deputy commissioner Aashika Jain stated that to ensure the event’s success with resident involvement, an awareness campaign will be conducted through outdoor media as well as social media. A nominal entry fee will be charged, while attendees will need to pay separately for food items at stalls and other purchases.

The deputy commissioner further mentioned that the administration has planned to set up over 400 stalls to support rural producers and artisans, showcasing a diverse range of products to benefit residents. These stalls will also serve traditional food from across the country as well as artistic and handcrafted goods made by artisans.

In addition, renowned Bollywood and Punjabi singers and artists will perform daily in the evening to captivate the audience. The administration is also considering a variety of cultural programmes to be included in the event for entertainment purposes.

Over 400 artisans from across India, including more than 100 artisans from Punjab, will participate in the fair to sell their crafted products such as clothes, toys, tools, and more. Additionally, artisans from various fields will perform different art forms like puppet shows and comedy acts. Cultural troupes from all over India will be invited to perform diverse dance forms, such as Kathakali, Bhangra, and Himachali Nati. Rides and fun games will also be available for entertainment and leisure activities.