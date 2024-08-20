Sarkar Tuhade Dwar camp: Jagraon MLA hands over documents in Gidderwindi

District administration organised a camp in Gidderwindi village in Jagraon sub-division under the state government’s “Sarkar Tuhade Dwar” programme on Tuesday. HT PhotoOfficials from other departments, who set up service desks for people, were also present on the occasion.

During the camp, individuals including Kunti, 57, of Bassian; Amarjeet Kaur, 78, of Bharowal Kalan; Jaspal Kaur, 58, of Galib Kalan; Balraj Singh, 66; Gurmeet Kaur, 58; Kulwant Kaur, 59; Maghar Singh, 67; Manpreet Kaur, 32; Soma Bai, 30; Sawaranjeet Kaur, 58; Tarsem Singh, 65, of Gidderwindi; Kulwant Kaur, 59, of Gorisan Makhan; Amarjit Kaur, 67; Harnek Singh, 67, of Majri and Paramjeet Kaur, 60, of Swaddi Kalan, received prompt approval for various schemes, including old-age pension, widow pension, and senior citizen cards during the camp. They expressed gratitude to the government and the district administration for making the camp accessible to them as they were unable to visit the local office.

The camp was inaugurated by Jagraon MLA Sarvjit Kaur Manuke. She interacted with the beneficiaries and handed over sanction letters of various pension schemes. She mentioned that the state government has been conducting special camps to ensure that the benefits of government services and schemes reach the masses. She stressed the importance of ensuring that all eligible beneficiaries receive the benefits of government social welfare schemes and directed 100% utilisation of all government welfare schemes in the camps.

