Sarore toll shut; user fee hiked at Lakhanpur, Ban plazas

The National Highways of India (NHAI) on Friday issued a notification to shut down Sarore Toll Plaza on Jammu-Pathankot national highway (NH-44) in Samba district. In august last year, protest were held across Jammu region, demanding closure of the toll plaza. (HT File)

The authority has redistributed the influence length previously covered by the Sarore toll to Lakhanpur and Ban plazas.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

“The influence length covered by Thandi Khui (Sarore) has been redistributed among Lakhanpur and Ban Toll plazas, eliminating the need of Thandi Khui plaza,” read an official notification of the NHAI.

In August last year, the Yuva Rajput Sabah had launched an unsuccessful campaign demanding removal of Sarore toll plaza, citing dilapidated roads and widening work on the Jammu-Pathankot national highway.

NHAI has increased the toll at Lakhanpur and Ban plazas with the revised user fee rates coming into effect from Friday.

At Lakhanpur toll plaza, light motor vehicles will now have to pay ₹130 for single journey and ₹195 for two-way travel, and light goods carrier and mini buses will have to pay ₹210 and ₹315, and buses and trucks with two-axles will have to shell out ₹435 and ₹655 for single and return journeys, respectively.

The three-axle commercial vehicles will now pay ₹475 and ₹715; four-axle commercial vehicles including will have to shell out ₹685 and ₹1,030 and the oversized vehicles (seven or more axles) will pay ₹835 and ₹1,250 for single and return journey, respectively.

The hike in toll fee at Ban toll plaza was comparatively nominal.

At Ban plaza, LMVs will now have to pay ₹170 for single journey and ₹255 for return journey and light commercial vehicles, light goods carrier and mini buses will have to pay ₹275 and ₹410 and buses and trucks with two axles will have to shell out ₹570 and ₹855, for single and return journey, respectively,

The three-axle commercial vehicles will now pay ₹620 and ₹935; four-axle commercial vehicles will pay ₹895 and ₹1,340; and oversized vehicles (seven or more axle) would pay ₹1,090 and ₹1,635 for single and return journey respectively.