Sarpanches marching to gherao Haryana Vidhan Sabha stopped on Panchkula border

A large gathering of sarpanches, who were on their way to gherao the Haryana Vidhan Sabha, amid the second leg of the budget session, were stopped on the Panchkula-Chandigarh border on Friday afternoon. A large gathering of sarpanches, who were on their way to gherao the Haryana assembly, amid the second leg of the budget session, were stopped on the Panchkula-Chandigarh border on Friday afternoon. (SANT ARORA/HT)

The sarpanches had planned to gherao the assembly to register their complaint against state government’s decision to award tenders for village development works through electronic mode.

As per a draft of Haryana Panchayati Raj Finance, Budget, Accounts, Audit, Taxation and Works (Amendment) Rules, 2023, which was put in the public domain for suggestions and objections on February 7, village panchayats could only get works costing ₹2 lakhs or less on quotation basis without going through the electronic tendering process. Earlier this week, in a bid to buy peace, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar had announced to increase the proposed financial limit for development works on e-tendering basis from ₹2 lakh to ₹5 lakh.

The sarpanches, however, were not convinced. They had said that the CM’s announcement was an attempt to “mislead them” and stated that one can barely carry out any development work with ₹5 lakh.

Earlier too, the sarpanches had blocked the Chandigarh border after they were stopped from entering the city but were removed on March 4 on the directions of the Punjab and Haryana high court, which was hearing a public interest litigation by two residents.

Later, the court had sought standard operating procedure (SOP) of Panchkula administration against road blockades by protesters.