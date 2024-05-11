Satpal Raizada, Rajeev Bhardwaj file nominations as poll fervour intensifies in Himachal

The Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) put up a show of strength on Friday as their candidates for Lok Sabha polls and by-elections filed nomination papers. By-poll candidates from Kultehar, Sujanpur, Barsar also filed nomination papers. (HT)

Congress candidate from Hamirpur parliamentary constituency Satpal Raizada and BJP candidate from Kangra parliamentary constituency Rajeev Bhardwaj filed their nomination papers in Hamirpur and Dharamshala respectively.

Satpal Raizada was accompanied by Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Congress Himachal chief Pratibha Singh. Rajeev Bhardwaj was accompanied by former Himachal assembly speaker and Sulah MLA Vipin Singh Parmar and Kangra MLA Pawan Kajal. Sitting Kangra MP Kishan Kapoor also joined him.

Both parties also organised public rallies after filling the nominations.

Sukhu accused Jai Ram of ignoring Hamirpur

During the public rally, CM Sukhu accused the former CM Jai Ram Thakur of ignoring Hamirpur district.

Sukhu criticised the BJP, stating that those unable to win elections through votes seek power through money. “This election in Himachal is crucial as it will shape the future political landscape of the state.”

Sukhu also condemned the Congress rebels, accusing them of betraying the trust of the voters and selling themselves for personal gains. “Among them were three MLAs from my home district, Hamirpur,” he said.

CM Sukhu said, “We have nominated a candidate deeply rooted in Congress since his days in student politics. Coming from an ordinary family, he understands the public’s issues. We are optimistic that the people of Hamirpur will vote for the Congress candidate.”

Satpal Raizada while addressing the rally said, “This is not just the Congress party’s fight; it belongs to all of us, and we must face it together. My victory or defeat relies on your support. I promise you that I will advocate for the interests of Himachal, a responsibility Anurag Thakur failed to fulfil. He did not even visit during last year’s disaster to stand with the people.”

Besides the party’s senior leaders, the party in charge for Himachal Rajeev Shukla was also present during the rally.

Entire world trusts Modi: Jai Ram

In a rally organised in Dharamshala after filing the nominations, a rally was organised after filling the nomination papers and party’s senior leadership, including former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur and BJP Himachal chief Rajeev Bindal were present. Congress turncoat and BJP candidate for Dharamshala by-poll Sudhir Sharma also shared the stage.

During the public rally, Jai Ram Thakur stated, “The NDA alliance government will be formed again and PM Modi will serve as Prime Minister for the third term. It is not just Indians, but the entire world trusts PM Modi. We will mark a historic victory from the Kangra seat.”

Taking a jibe at CM Sukhu, Thakur said, “CM Sukhu has been making various remarks about me lately. I simply want to highlight that during my tenure as CM, I had the support of the public and elected legislators stood by me. However, you faced a rebellion in just 14 months. Even in your home district, three out of five MLAs deserted you. The accusations you level against the BJP for instigating the rebellion among Congress legislators are baseless. The truth is, it happened because of your own actions. You neglected and sidelined them, leading to their departure.”

Rajeev Bhardwaj expressed his gratitude, stating, “I am grateful to the party and its senior leadership for nominating me as the candidate from Kangra. The people of Himachal and Kangra have already made their decision clear: PM Modi will serve as Prime Minister for the third time.”

By-poll candidates file nomination papers

Meanwhile, Congress turncoat and BJP by-poll candidate from Sujanpur, Rajinder Rana also filed his nomination papers on Friday. Jai Ram Thakur and Union minister Anurag Thakur attended a public rally in Sujanpur organised after the filing of nominations.

From the Barsar assembly constituency, BJP candidate Inder Dutt Lakhanpal filed his nomination papers. He was accompanied by Union minister Anurag Thakur. The saffron party’s candidate from Kultehar, Davinder Kumar, also filed his papers.

Congress by-poll candidate from Kutlehar, Vivek Sharma also filed his nomination papers. Congress candidate Captain Ranjit Singh (retd.) from the Sujanpur constituency also filed nomination papers.

Besides, two independent candidates Anil Rana and Rajesh Kumar also filed nominations.