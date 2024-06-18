SC adjourns plea of Punjab AAP MLA challenging his arrest by ED

The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned for July 1 the hearing of a plea filed by Punjab AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra challenging his arrest and remand by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering probe linked to a bank fraud case. The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned for July 1 the hearing of a plea filed by Punjab AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra challenging his arrest and remand by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering probe linked to a bank fraud case. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

A vacation bench of Justices Vikram Nath and SVN Bhatti deferred the hearing of the case as counsel appearing for the ED sought adjournment.

The top court had earlier refused to grant interim bail to Punjab AAP MLA to campaign for the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

On May 24, the Punjab and Haryana High Court dismissed his plea challenging his arrest, thereafter, he approached the top court.

The CBI had conducted raids in May 2023 on premises linked to Gajjanmajra in connection with an alleged bank fraud of ₹40 crore.

In September 2022, the ED had conducted raids on several premises linked to him as part of a money laundering probe into the case and seized ₹32 lakh in cash, some mobile phones and hard drives.