 SC adjourns plea of Punjab AAP MLA challenging his arrest by ED
Wednesday, Jun 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
ByANI, New Delhi
Jun 19, 2024 05:14 AM IST

The SC had earlier refused to grant interim bail to Punjab AAP MLA to campaign for the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned for July 1 the hearing of a plea filed by Punjab AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra challenging his arrest and remand by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering probe linked to a bank fraud case.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned for July 1 the hearing of a plea filed by Punjab AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra challenging his arrest and remand by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering probe linked to a bank fraud case. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
A vacation bench of Justices Vikram Nath and SVN Bhatti deferred the hearing of the case as counsel appearing for the ED sought adjournment.

The top court had earlier refused to grant interim bail to Punjab AAP MLA to campaign for the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

On May 24, the Punjab and Haryana High Court dismissed his plea challenging his arrest, thereafter, he approached the top court.

The CBI had conducted raids in May 2023 on premises linked to Gajjanmajra in connection with an alleged bank fraud of 40 crore.

In September 2022, the ED had conducted raids on several premises linked to him as part of a money laundering probe into the case and seized 32 lakh in cash, some mobile phones and hard drives.

