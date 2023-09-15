SC collegium recommends 11 as permanent judges of Punjab and Haryana HC

The Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud on Thursday recommended the names of 11 additional judges of the Punjab and Haryana high court and seven of the Allahabad high court for appointment as permanent judges. The Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud on Thursday recommended the names of 11 additional judges of the Punjab and Haryana high court and seven of the Allahabad high court for appointment as permanent judges

The collegium, also comprising justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sanjiv Khanna, met on Thursday and its decision was uploaded on the apex court website.

Those who have been recommended for appointment as permanent judges are justices Nidhi Gupta, Sanjay Vashisth, Tribhuvan Dahiya, Namit Kumar, Harkesh Manuja, Aman Chaudhary, Naresh Singh, Harsh Bunger, Jagmohan Bansal, Deepak Manchanda and Alok Jain of the Punjab and Haryana high court.

As per the resolution, on May 20, 2023, the collegium of the Punjab and Haryana high court unanimously recommended their names.

“The chief ministers and governors of the states of Punjab and Haryana have concurred with the above recommendation. In terms of the Memorandum of Procedure, the judges of the Supreme Court conversant with the affairs of the high court of Punjab and Haryana were consulted with a view to ascertain the suitability of the above judges for being appointed as permanent judges,” the SC collegium said.