SC extends admission deadline for colleges to Oct 30

The Supreme Court extended the admission cut-off date to October 30 for colleges across the state in a relief for students and educational institutions in flood-affected regions. The extension comes in response to a petition filed by the Punjab Unaided Colleges Association (PUCA), citing disruptions caused by recent floods. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

PUCA president Anshu Kataria said the original nationwide deadline was September 15, but many students from flood-hit areas were unable to meet it.

“The students, especially from flood-hit regions, were not able to take admissions till the due date. This extension till October 30 will help thousands of such students secure admissions,” Kataria said, thanking the Supreme Court for the timely intervention.