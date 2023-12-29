SC recommends justice Sheel Nagu as CJ of Punjab and Haryana HC

The Supreme Court collegium has recommended the name of justice Sheel Nagu of Madhya Pradesh high court as chief justice of Punjab and Haryana high court. The Supreme Court collegium has recommended the name of justice Sheel Nagu of Madhya Pradesh high court as chief justice of Punjab and Haryana high court. (Sourced)

Born on January 1, 1965, Justice Nagu is the senior most puisine judge at the MP high court. He was appointed as judge of MP high court on May 27, 2011, and before his elevation he practised at the high court in constitutional, service, labour and criminal matters.

“As regards to his contribution to the judiciary by way of disposal of cases, during his tenure of over 12 years as a judge of the Madhya Pradesh high court, he has authored more than 499 reported judgments. He has acquired extensive experience in dispensing justice at the high court,” reads the SC collegium recommendation of December 27, presided over by the chief justice of India, DY Chandrachud and comprising justice Sanjiv Khanna and justice BR Gavai. Final notification is issued by the central government.

He would replace chief justice (retd) RS Jha, who retired in October. On October 12, the SC appointed justice Ritu Bahri as acting chief justice of the Punjab and Haryana high court, the first woman judge appointed to the post at parent high court. In November, her name was recommended by the SC collegium as chief justice of the high court of Uttarakhand. Notification from the government is awaited.