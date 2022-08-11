SC students’ degree row: Protest at PU likely to be intensified
Members of the Ambedkar Students Association (ASA) on Wednesday said that they will intensify their protest on the Panjab University (PU) campus as the varsity authorities have not released a fresh notification regarding the issue of detailed mark sheets (DMC)/photocopy of degrees to Scheduled Caste (SC) students under the Post-Matric Scholarship (PMS) scheme.
ASA members have been protesting outside the vice-chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar’s office for the past few days and PU had announced that the demand will be met, but the students said it hasn’t been done so far.
An ASA member said that they have scheduled a protest on Thursday outside the V-C’s office, which other student bodies are also expected to join. The students said that two members from the Punjab State Scheduled Caste Commission also visited the protest site on Wednesday.
PU registrar YP Verma said that they are in regular contact with the students and are trying to get their issues resolved at the earliest.
Meanwhile, postgraduate residents (MDS batches 2020 and 2021) and interns (2017 and 2018 batches) of PU’s Dr Harvansh Singh Judge Institute of Dental Sciences and Hospital have written to the Vice-President of India, who is the varsity’s chancellor, stating that their stipend is not at par with other government medical institutions in Punjab and Chandigarh.
“We are not being able to buy necessary instruments, leading to reduced work efficiency,” they wrote.
Now, Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport commuters can swipe debit, credit cards to buy bus tickets
Commuters boarding the Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport buses in Navi Mumbai can soon swipe their debit or credit card to purchase bus tickets. The initiatives are part of upgrading the Integrated Intelligent Transport Management System to provide effective services to the commuters. NMMC commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, who conducted a review meeting with NMMT general manager, Yogesh Kaduskar, has given directives for improvement in the system to provide additional services to the passengers.
2 swine flu deaths reported in a week in Kalyan Dombivli
Two swine flu deaths were reported from Kalyan-Dombivli in a week while the number of cases reported since June is 48. The health department of Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation claimed that the figures are likely to increase in the coming days. The two who died are an 85-year-old man from Dombivli and a 51-year-old woman from Kalyan. Thane city reported 227 cases of swine flu from July 1 to August 10.
Thane Mental Hospital to start Diploma course in Psychiatric Nursing
The Thane Mental Hospital will start a Diploma course in Psychiatric Nursing. Having trained nurses with psychiatric specialisation will also benefit in quick rehabilitation of patients at the mental hospital. The State Government will allocate staff for the course. Meanwhile, the furniture-related work has commenced and the hospital will be procuring all essentials to set up the basic facilities. There will be a lecture hall, principal room and staff room within the mental hospital.
18 students from Pune clear National Talent Search Examination
As many as 18 students from Pune district have cleared the National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) 2019-20. NTSE is a national-level scholarship exam conducted by the National Centre for Education and Research. NTSE scholars are provided with a scholarship of ₹1,250 per month for students of Class 11 and Class 12. And for graduation and higher studies, the Indian government provides a scholarship of ₹2,000 per month to these scholars.
Former BJP MLA Baburao Pacharne passes away at 71
Former Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Pune district, Baburao Pacharne (71), died in a private hospital here on Thursday following a prolonged illness, sources close to Pacharne said. Pacharne was BJP's face in Pune rural part and he was an MLA in 2014. Pacharne had contested the Shirur assembly constituency in the district six times and represented it as a legislator twice - from 2004 to 2009 and from 2014 to 2019.
