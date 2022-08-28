SC students degree row: Protesters told to shift dharna from outside PU V-C’s office

With the Ambedkar Students Association staging a sit-in protest over the non-issuance of detailed mark sheets and degrees to schedule caste students covered under the post-matric scholarship (PMS) scheme since August 6, the varsity has issued a notice to the protesting students, asking them not to protest outside the Panjab University vice-chancellor’s office.

The university had banned demonstrations outside the V-C’s office in April, and had also earmarked a designated protest venue on campus. The protesting students, however, said they will continue to protest outside the V-C’s office till their demands were met.

Apart from continuing their protest outside the V-C’s office, the association on Saturday said they will take out a protest march from the V-C office to his campus residence on August 31 (Wednesday). Varsity officials will also hold a meeting with Punjab government officials on September 6 to discuss the matter.

Protest outside Girls’ Hostel 4

Accusing the warden of misbehaviour, hostellers staged a protest outside Girls Hostel 4 and demanded that she be replaced. The members of a few student bodies are also participating in the protest. Sachin Galav of National Students’ Union of India said they will continue to protest till their demand were met.

Panjab University dean student welfare (DSW) Jagtar Singh said, “We met the students and heard their grievances in the absence of the warden on Saturday. Later, we met the warden, and guided her on solving their issues.”