SCD College’s basketball legacy undermined by infrastructure gap

SCD Government College, known for producing some of India’s finest basketball talent, is grappling with a basic but long-standing problem- the absence of a usable outdoor basketball court on campus. Despite its proud legacy, including alumni who recently represented the national squad at the FIBA Asia Cup, the college lacks a functional space to practise the sport. With the campus court lying unusable for years, students practise at Guru Nanak Stadium, which has only indoor facilities. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

With the campus court lying unusable for years, students practise at Guru Nanak Stadium, which has only indoor facilities. Teachers and players say that the court on campus has been in poor shape ever since it was damaged during the construction of the boys’ hostel. “During the construction of the hostel, the court was damaged, and it has not been used for practice since then,” said Kulwant Singh, physical education teacher at the college.

A single court near the boys’ hostel remains available, mostly used by those who play casually. Girl students, however, have no facility at all. “The boys can still play for leisure if they want to, but for girls, there is no space to play,” said a student from the college.

The college’s basketball legacy remains impressive. Five alumni, Sahaij Pratap Singh Sekhon, Kanwar Gurbaz Singh, Arvinder Singh Kahlon, Princepal Singh Bajwa and 32-year-old Palpreet Singh, who captained Team India, were part of the Indian squad at the FIBA Asia Cup in Saudi Arabia earlier this year. Yet, basic infrastructure for the sport lacks in the college.

Kulwant Singh said that a proposal for constructing a new outdoor court has already been submitted. He added that students who are serious about pursuing the sport, train at Guru Nanak Stadium under professional coaches, with some even staying there to focus on their practice. “Punjab Basketball Association general secretary Teja Singh Dhaliwal also stressed the need for an outdoor court on campus, saying that players require both indoor and outdoor training. We are trying to have a common court for girls and boys in the college premises,” he said.

College principal Gursharnjit Singh Sandhu confirmed that the sports department has submitted the proposal. “We will try to ensure that this facility is made available to every student,” he said.