Scholarship scam: AAP will continue stir till Dharamsot is expelled, says Mann

Even as Aam Aadmi Party leaders ended their hunger strike after the Punjab government announced the release of 40% of the arrears due under the post-matric scholarship scheme for scheduled caste students, the party’s state president, Bhagwant Mann, said they will continue to agitate until an FIR is registered against minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot and he is expelled from the Punjab Cabinet.

AAP leaders, including deputy leader of opposition Sarvjit Kaur Manuke, Manwinder Singh Giaspura,Dharminder Singh Fauji, and Amanchain Singh had been staging a hunger strike against the alleged multi-crore post-matric SC scholarship scam since June 15 at the Jalandhar bypass.

Mann, who was in the city, chalked up the release of the arrears to the AAP leaders’ hunger strike. “Chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh should immediately dismiss minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot who embezzled ₹64 crore and jeopardised the future of Dalit students. If no action is taken against the corrupt minister, AAP will raise an agitation across the state.”

The decision to release the funds indicates that only the Centre’s share is pending and the state government had dilly-dallied in releasing ₹200 crore to colleges, he said.

“Now, that the Congress, SAD and BJP have been exposed thanks to their anti-people decisions, and multi-crore frauds committed by their leaders. People will choose AAP in the upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections,” added Mann.