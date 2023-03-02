School bells ring again as Kashmir valley puts winter to bed

The corridors at schools across Kashmir reverberated with laughter, chit-chat and morning prayers as students on Wednesday returned from their three-month winter vacation. Students during the morning assembly in Srinagar, Kashmir, after returning to schools after a three-month winter vacation. (Waseem Andrabi/HT)

Swarms of students pouring in for their classes at both government and private schools and vibrant yellow school buses whizzing past the Valley roads was just the early morning needed to bring an end to dull post-winter hues.

Eleven-year-old Madeeha, who studies at a private school in the outskirts of the city, said, “The first day was fun. After three months, I talked a ton to my friends and had lunch with them. It was more chatter than learning. Teachers took it easy.”

Schools had closed for winter vacation on December 1 for primary classes, on December 12 for Classes 6 to 8 and on December 19 for Classes 9 to 12. The winter weather in the Valley was tough with bouts of snowfall, rains and bone chilling sub-zero temperatures prompting the students to mostly remain indoors or confined to their homes.

Gearing up for exams

This year, the students will appear for their annual examinations early — only in a few days from now. The change of academic session across the Valley coincides with Jammu division. The Board Examination commenced from March 08 for Class 12th and from March 09 for Class 10.

The school education department has also announced Term-2 examinations for Classes up to 7, while Class 8 exams have already commenced.

“For all those sitting for exams, just give your best, leave the rest to Almighty.You are your only competition. Prioritise, focus and believe you can!” Baramulla deputy commissioner Syed Sehrish wrote on Twitter.

In anticipation of the opening of schools, the school education department has changed the timing in Srinagar — keeping in view traffic snarls amid different road development works in the city. Schools operate from 9 am to 2 pm.

Kashmir divisional commissioner, Vijay Kumar Bhiduri said all necessary arrangements for to ensure smooth reopening of schools have been put in place, adding, “Only the timing has changed. Many works under smart city projects are going on, so in order to avoid inconvenience to people due to traffic jams, we have changed the timings in schools.”

“I hope to get the cooperation of parents and students. I am sorry for the inconvenience due to time change but things are going to improve in future,” he said.