School buses route diverted due to Qaumi Insaaf Morcha’s protest

As the new academic session 2023-24 began on Wednesday in the majority of schools of Chandigarh, the route of many school buses was diverted due to protest staged by members of Qaumi Insaaf Morcha. Students are getting harassed due to the protest.

Besides plugging the Sector 52 and 53 light point, barricades were put up on both sides of the dividing road and heavy police force was deployed to prevent trouble. (HT File Photo)

After a month-long break, the morcha resumed its daily sit-in protest in front Sector 52 and 53 dividing road near the Chandigarh-Mohali border from April 3.

Police barricaded the border at the traffic signal of Sectors 52 and 53 on the third consecutive day to prevent agitating activists of the morcha from marching to Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s residence in support of their demand for releasing Sikh prisoners who have completed their terms.

Besides plugging the Sector 52 and 53 light point, barricades were put up on both sides of the dividing road and heavy police force was deployed to prevent trouble. Police stationed a tipper truck to block the entry of the protesters to Chandigarh, while two riot control vehicles were parked on either side of the road leading to Chandigarh.

