Hisar: Principal thrashes Class 3 student; booked

A school principal was booked in Hisar for beating up a nine-year-old Dalit student. In his complaint to the police, the victim’s brother said the boy was studying in Class 3 at a government school in Arya Nagar village. The student is undergoing treatment in Hisar civil hospital. An investigation has been initiated into the case.

“On August 23, school principal Manoj Kumar thrashed his brother after he failed to reply to a question. He sustained injuries in his private part,” he added.

Hisar police spokesman Vikas Kumar said the principal was booked under various sections of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 and Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

