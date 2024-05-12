Schoolgirl killed in road mishap: NGO writes to Mohali police against NHAI contractor

A city-based non-governmental organisation (NGO) has filed a complaint with Mohali police, seeking to hold the National Highways Authority of India’s (NHAI) contractor responsible for the death of a 12-year-old schoolgirl in a road mishap in Zirakpur earlier in the week. On Tuesday, a 12-year-old schoolgirl was crushed to death by a rashly driventruck near Singpura Chowk on the Ambala-Chandigarh road in Zirakpur. (Getty image)

The complaint states that it is the responsibility of the NHAI contractor to ensure that the construction zone on the road was safe, and alleged that mandatory signages and caution boards were missing from the road.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

On Tuesday, a 12-year-old schoolgirl was crushed to death by a “rashly driven” truck near Singpura Chowk on the Ambala-Chandigarh road.

The complaint by NGO “ArriveSAFE” also alleged that a portion of the road has been left unmetalled as well.

NGO president Harman Singh Sidhu, who is also a member of Punjab State Road Safety Council, said, “According to provisions of the The Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Act, the designated authority, be it contractor, consultant or concessionaire, is responsible for road design, construction and maintenance. In case of failure on the designated authority’s part which results in death or disability, it would be held accountable.”

The complaint urged Mohali police to book NHAI/contractor responsible for the maintenance of the road.

The NGO requested that survey be conducted at the earliest to ensure safety in the construction zone so that no such incident occurs in the future.

In the mishap on Tuesday morning, a Bihar native schoolgirl, who was riding pillion with her mother, was killed as a speeding truck hit their two-wheeler.

Truck driver Kali Bhushan, 23, a resident of Jammu, was arrested from the spot. The truck was loaded with iron bars.