Schools closed in Hisar for two days

As tension between India and Pakistan rises, the Hisar administration on Friday ordered the closure of all schools in the district, for the next two days. Moreover, the bus services from Sirsa to Katra has been suspended. (HT File)

In a notice, Hisar district education officer said that in view of the evolving situation, all the schools shall remain closed for the next two days and the school heads should implement the order, adding action will be initiated against school heads if the orders are flouted.

The flight services from Hisar’s Maharaja Agrasen airport have been suspended till further orders. The operation of flights from Hisar to Ayodhya was twice in a week and there were three flights in a week to Jammu, Jaipur, Chandigarh and Ahmedabad.

Jhajjar commissioner Rajshree Singh appealed to the people to store ration, water and medicines for any emergency situation. She urged the people to cooperate with the administration by installing dark curtains and switch-off lights if a siren is sounded.

Parnala-Hasanpur sarpanch pledges five-year monthly honorarium to the National Defence Fund

The sarpanch of Parnala-Hasanpur panchayat in Jhajjar has announced to give her five-year monthly honorarium to the National Defence Fund (NDF). Village sarpanch Mukesh Rathee said that the decision to donate the entire honorarium came in the wake of Indian Armed forces attack on terror camps in Pakistan post Pahalgam incident.

“I urge the other sarpanches and employees of the private and public sector to donate the funds to the NDF to appreciate the valour and sacrifice of our defence personnel and show unity in a challenging time,” she added.

The sarpanch is getting ₹5,000 per month as honorarium amount.