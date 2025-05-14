Menu Explore
Schools in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur and Fazilka to reopen today

ByPress Trust of India, Chandigarh
May 14, 2025 10:06 AM IST

Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, and Fazilka schools will reopen Wednesday after being closed due to drone sightings. Timings are 10.30 am to 2.30 pm.

Schools are set to reopen in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur and Fazilka districts of Punjab on Wednesday, officials said.

Schools in these districts had remained shut on Tuesday, in wake of drone sightings in Jalandhar the previous night. (HT File)
Schools in these districts had remained shut on Tuesday, in wake of drone sightings in Jalandhar the previous night.

“Schools will open tomorrow from 10.30 am to 2.30 pm,” said the Amritsar district administration.

Punjab shares a 553-kilometre border with Pakistan.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Schools in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur and Fazilka to reopen today
