Schools in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur and Fazilka to reopen today

Schools are set to reopen in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur and Fazilka districts of Punjab on Wednesday, officials said. Schools in these districts had remained shut on Tuesday, in wake of drone sightings in Jalandhar the previous night. (HT File)

“Schools will open tomorrow from 10.30 am to 2.30 pm,” said the Amritsar district administration.

Punjab shares a 553-kilometre border with Pakistan.