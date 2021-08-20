Schools in Himachal Pradesh to stay shut till August 28

The Himachal Pradesh government has further extended the reopening of schools in the state with the latest order briefing that the educational institutions will continue to remain closed till August 28. Earlier, the schools except the residential ones were directed to stay shut till August 22.

According to the fresh order issued by the revenue department of the state’s disaster management cell on Friday, only teaching and non-teaching staff will be allowed to attend the school.

Residential schools, however, will remain exempted from the order while adhering to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) protocols laid down by the state education department. The order stated that residential schools found flouting the norms will be punishable as per law.

In July, the state government had first permitted schools for classes 10 to 12 to function offline from August 2 onwards. At the time, both residential and partially residential schools were allowed to reopen. Students of classes 5 and 8 were, however, allowed to visit schools for doubt clearance only.

The schools were later closed in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases in the state.

Himachal Pradesh has as many as 2,663 active coronavirus cases. The state’s total number of recovered patients’ stand at 205,055, with the death toll at 3,559. The cumulative tally of the infections stands at 211,277, according to the data updated by the Union ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW).

Current Covid-19 relaxations and curbs in Himachal Pradesh:

1. All persons willing to visit the state need to mandatorily display a Covid-19 negative report or full vaccination certificate. This rule was imposed on August 13.

2. Goods carriers – regardless if it is loaded or unloaded, and movement of goods or cargo for exports and inland are, however, exempted from Covid-19 restrictions.

3. Daily or weekend commuters, including factory workers, industrialists, service providers, government officials and those visiting for medical issues are also exempted from the restrictions for entering and leaving the state – within 72 hours.

