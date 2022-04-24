Ludhiana | Scorching March segues into hotter-than-average April
After witnessing record-setting heat in March, residents continue to swelter through “hotter-than-average” April, with the mercury remaining five to seven degrees above normal.
A study, conducted by Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) department of climate change and agricultural meteorology, has found that the minimum and maximum temperatures in the first two weeks of April were five to seven degrees higher than the average temperature.
In the first week (April 2- 8), the average minimum temperature was 23.4°C, which is 5.3 degrees higher than normal (18.1°C), while the average maximum temperature was 38.2°C, around 6.6 degrees higher than normal (31.8°C).
Between April 9 and 16, the average maximum temperature rose to 39.9°C against the normal of 34.1°C, a variance of 5.8°C. The minimum temperature was 21.5°C, 4.9 degrees above normal (16.6°C).
The city has also witnessed a rain deficit in the first two weeks of April. PAU department of climate change and agricultural meteorology head Pavneet Kaur Kingra said, “The first two weeks remained hot and dry. Normally, around 9.1mm rainfall is witnessed during the first two weeks of April, but this year we did not receive any precipitation.”
“March was no different. Not only did Ludhiana see the hottest March in 52 years, but it also recorded a rain deficit of 96.6%. The city only received 0.8mm precipitation in March, while the average rainfall for the month is 23.7mm,” she added.
As per meteorological experts the weather will continue to be hot and dry throughout the month.
The meteorological department of PAU has issued an advisory asking the vegetable growers to keep watering the crops to maintain moisture of the soil.
“The present weather conditions are harsh for the crops. It is advised that farmers should seek help from PAU and agriculture department officials,” said Pavneet Kaur.
-
MCG to outsource 16 community centres to pvt players on trial basis
With the aim of improving the maintenance of community centres and offering residents better services, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram has decided to outsource 16 community centres to private agencies on a trial basis from next month. MCG's chief engineer T L Sharma said during his tenure as the chief engineer at Karnal and Kaithal, he introduced the policy of outsourcing community centres to private agencies.
-
Delhi: At Jahangirpuri, residents hope for return to normal as gates reopen
Residents of Block C in Jahangirpuri were allowed to the leave the block after a week on Saturday morning, as the police lifted some of the blockades they had put in place after communal clashes tore through the northwest Delhi locality, which also saw bulldozers take down “temporary structures” during an 'anti-encroachment' drive on Wednesday.
-
Damage to GMDA’s new pipeline hits water supply for a day
The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority on Saturday said its main water supply pipeline catering to sectors 111 to 115 was allegedly damaged near Bajghera by a group of unidentified men involved in supplying water to condominiums through tankers. President of Saikunj Residents Welfare Association, Rakesh Rana, said he informed about the damage to the pipeline to the GMDA on Thursday and asked them to repair it.
-
Chandigarh: 200 shanties razed during demolition drive
The UT estate office on Saturday carried out a demolition drive in Manimajra and Kishangarh areas, during which around 200 shanties were razed. The teams also demolished walls and illegal shops constructed on agricultural land in these areas. The teams were led by the sub-divisional magistrate (east) and comprised officials from the revenue department and 150 policemen. The drive is likely to continue on Sunday as well.
-
Uttar Pradesh crosses 31cr mark in Covid vaccination
“Today, Uttar Pradesh has become the first state in the country to provide a protective cover of more than 31 crore covid vaccine doses. This life-saving achievement is a result of the efficient guidance of the respected Prime Minister and the commitment of health workers. To win over corona, you must also get the vaccine of victory,” tweeted chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday. There are 84.64 lakh children in this age group.
