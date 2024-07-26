 Scrap godown on Gill Road gutted - Hindustan Times
Friday, Jul 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Scrap godown on Gill Road gutted

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jul 26, 2024 10:44 PM IST

A major fire broke out on Friday morning in a scrap godown on Gill Road, officials said. They added that over 100 fire tenders were pressed into service to control the blaze which also spread to a nearby tool showroom unit, damaging its third floor.

A major fire broke out on Friday morning in a scrap godown on Gill Road. (HT File)
Fire officials said the scrap and plastic materials in the godown fuelled the fire. They said that the reason behind the flames was believed to be plastic goods overheating and catching on fire.

Fire tenders from Haibowal, the headquarters, Sundar Nagar, Focal Point and other stations were deployed. Firefighter Rajinder said, “The godown is situated on a street off Gill Road. The goods in an adjacent building were also gutted. The flames were strong in the morning as the steel cover of the godown heated up, causing the fire to spread to the third floor of the adjacent building.”

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Scrap godown on Gill Road gutted
© 2024 HindustanTimes
