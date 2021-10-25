Scuffle between Kashmiri, UP, Bihar students at Punjab college after India match

Two groups of students of a private engineering college in Sangrur clashed after India lost to Pakistan in a cricket match on Sunday night.

According to the college management and police, the students involved in the clash belonged to Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. However, a video of the incident was widely shared on social media in which it was alleged that Kashmiri students were beaten up.

The police said that it was a scuffle between two groups of students who were watching the T-20 cricket match and the scuffle broke out after India lost.

The video showed that pro-Pakistan slogans were raised before the clash.

“All students are friends but they got into a scuffle last night. The matter has been resolved amicably,” said senior superintendent of police Swapan Sharma.

Bhai Gurdas Institute of Engineering and Technology director Tanuja Srivastava said that the two groups of students started raising slogans after the match and it led to a clash. However, the boys’ hostel warden pacified them.

“There is no injury to any student and all students are safe. There are 50 students from Kashmir and 30 students from UP and Bihar in the college. Initially, the clash took place between three to four students whose rooms are adjacent to each other but later around 40 of them gathered there,” she said.