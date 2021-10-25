Singhu border lynching: NCSC says Punjab govt abdicated responsibility

The chairperson of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes, Vijay Sampla, on Monday alleged that the Punjab government abdicated its responsibility by not taking care of the family of Lakhbir Singh, the Dalit farmer who was lynched at Kundli at the site of the farmers’ protest. Sampla met Singh’s family, including his wife, sister and four minor girls, in Delhi on Monday.

Sampla said no action has been taken by the state government to ensure the release of compensation to the family under the provisions of the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act. He also pointed out that the family has been facing a social boycott that is unlawful and has been prevented from performing rites as per their faith.

“We had earlier written to the Akal Takht that the social boycott should not be allowed. In the border areas, religious conversions are on the rise, this will worsen it,” he said.

Accusing the government of not taking action to nab the perpetrators he said, “Earlier in a report, they (state government) said four (accused) have been arrested but no organisations or the state government has recognised their pain. The Punjab government has taken no steps nor said a word about the incident. They have abdicated their responsibility.”

“The commission has assured them that under the POA Act action will be taken and money will be released at the earliest. Provisions for the education and other requirements of the girls will be ensured. A compensation of ₹8.5 lakh that they are entitled to will be released. Half of that amount is released soon after the filing of the FIR,” Sampla said. The wife of the deceased will also be entitled to a monthly pension of ₹5,000.

Singh, 35, from Cheema Khurd village in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district was lynched at a farmers’ protest allegedly for desecration of the holy book of the Sikhs.

Sampla however, said there is no proof of his involvement in the said crime and alleged that the killing could be a conspiracy. “There is no evidence that Lakhbir Singh did anything, they (protesting farmers) got him to work there, so they brought him there. If we look at this, there is a conspiracy planned. On Dussehra, it was rumoured that they will target Hindu festivals as well. Till there is no evidence, he cannot be held responsible,” he said.