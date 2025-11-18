SDMs will not attend private events during duty hours: Shimla DC

Deputy commissioner (DC) Anupam Kashyap on Tuesday instructed all sub-divisional magistrates (SDM) to not attend any private functions during duty hours. Shimla DC Anurag Kashyap issued the instructions during the revenue review meeting held on Tuesday. (File)

The instructions were issued during the district-level revenue review meeting held in Shimla.

“SDMs will not attend private events during duty hours,” said Kashyap, while adding, “If they still wish to attend any function, they must obtain prior permission from the DC.”

Giving rationale behind the instruction the DC said, “People from far-flung areas come to the SDM office to get their work done and if officers are absent from the office, the general public faces difficulties.”

He also directed that officers to ensure that visit reports of the schools they have adopted are also sent to the DC’s office immediately. Furthermore, he reiterated that all officers and employees should arrive at their offices before 10 am.

DC Kashyap also directed that all SDMs should issue strict instructions regarding the behaviour of staff in schools and colleges. “There should be no incidents of physical violence or abuse of children in schools,” said Kashyap while emphasising the importance of establishing a POSH committee in all schools. Shimla district in the last two months have witnessed three incidents of corporal punishment. “SDMs should act strictly to completely prevent such incidents,” said DC.

During the revenue review meeting, Kashyap directed that all SDMs should inquire about the current status of the FRA committees in their respective jurisdictions. They should also monitor the status of proposals submitted after these committee meetings. He directed that any concerns regarding FRA should be brought to the attention of the deputy commissioner’s office within the next two days.

The deputy commissioner directed all SDMs to issue challans for illegal mining and conduct surprise inspections of crushers operating within their jurisdictions. “Illegal mining will not be tolerated throughout the district under any circumstances. SDMs should also periodically check the chemicals used for blasting. Furthermore, obtaining permission from the administration before blasting is mandatory,” said DC.