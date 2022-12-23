Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / SDO, JE held for taking bribe in Panipat

SDO, JE held for taking bribe in Panipat

Published on Dec 23, 2022 09:29 PM IST

The accused were taking the bribe in lieu of disbursing the remaining amount of the complainant’s company, who had constructed the building of 33 KV substation situated at Kabri village in Panipat

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

: The state vigilance bureau on Friday arrested a sub-division officer civil (construction wing) and junior engineer of Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN), Panipat for allegedly accepting bribe of 77,000.

Official spokesperson of the bureau said that the accused were taking the bribe in lieu of disbursing the remaining amount of the complainant’s company, who had constructed the building of 33 KV substation situated at Kabri village in Panipat.

They have been identified as Rakesh Kumar, the SDO and resident of Kanheli village in Rohtak, and Rajesh Kumar, a JE and a resident of Jaurasi village in Panipat.

Inspector Sachin Kumar said that they have been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The inspector said that complainant Balraj had approached the bureau, alleging that the SDO and the JE were demanding a bribe in lieu of disbursing the remaining amount of his company.

After verifying the facts, a team of the bureau, led by inspector Sumit Kumar, was formed that raided the UHBVN office and arrested the accused red-handed with 77,000 bribe money.

