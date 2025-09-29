Season’s 1st: Mohali police book Dera Bassi farmer for stubble burning

In the season’s first FIR against stubble burning in Mohali, police have booked a farmer from Dera Bassi under Section 223 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Environment Protection Act. Last year, Mohali district, which has over 350 villages, had reported 133 stubble burning cases, out of which FIRs were registered in 27 cases. (Representational image)

This comes after the Supreme Court, on September 17, took a stern view and observed that farmers in Delhi’s neighbouring states cannot enjoy “absolute immunity” from prosecution for burning crop residue, which is a major contributor to the toxic haze that grips the Capital and its adjoining regions every winter. The top court had also suggested that the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) introduce penal provisions to hold violators accountable, while also stressing that both Centre and states adopt long-term strategies instead of focusing only on “the next five years.”

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harmandeep Singh Hans said, “Our teams, along with the administration officials, are working round-the-clock to keep a check on stubble burning. We will book all farmers involved in stubble burning and won’t allow them to harm the environment.”