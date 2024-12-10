Season’s 1st snowfall results in roadblocks, mishaps in Himachal

A tourist from Delhi was killed after his car skidded on a slippery road in Lahaul & Spiti on Monday even as 15 roads, including two national highways, were closed in state after season’s first snowfall. An HRTC bus skid on the snow-covered road near Kufri, Shimla, on Monday. (HT Photo)

The deceased, identified as Bhishan Garg from Delhi was driving the car. The car skidded and rammed into a stationary tipper near the Snow Gallery and Pagal Nala, ahead of the Rohtang Tunnel in Lahaul Spiti, killing Garg and injuring three other occupants, said officials.

The police said that the accident took place when the vehicle, in an attempt to overtake during a traffic jam, skidded and crashed into a stationary tipper. The impact of the collision was such that all the vehicle’s airbags opened up.

Police said that Bhishan Garg, 49, a company owner from Delhi, succumbed to his injuries, while three passengers—Parvez Alam, Lekhraj, and Tarun—were rushed to Kullu Hospital after initial treatment at Rohtang. A fifth passenger, seated in the rear was unhurt. All were returning from Sissu when the accident took place.

The police issued an advisory for tourists asking them to maintain low speeds, avoid abrupt braking and heed weather advisories to prevent such tragedies. The authorities also undertook rescue operations on Sunday evening and safely relocated over 150 stranded tourists in Lahaul Spiti to local hotels.

15 roads, including two NHs, closed

15 roads, including two national highways were closed due to snowfall in Himachal Pradesh.

As per the state emergency operation centre (SEOC), NH-22 to Nesang road is blocked and is likely to be open by Tuesday, while the Rohtang Pass NH-03 is closed beyond the Gulaba check post for all types of vehicular movement due to black icing. Only 4*4 emergency vehicles are allowed beyond Dhundi due to snowfall.

As per the SEOC, one road is closed in Shimla, two in Kinnaur, six in Kangra, two in Lahaul and Spiti, and one each in Kullu and Chamba districts.

More snowfall predicted

The Met department has predicted light snowfall likely at isolated places in the district of Lahaul Spiti, Kinnaur and at higher reaches of Kullu, Shimla, Kangra and Chamba.

As per the forecast, light rain is likely at isolated places in districts Mandi, Shimla and Sirmaur. Dense to moderate fog is very likely over and around many parts of the reservoir area of Bakhra Dam, Bilaspur, from December 9 late night till December 10 morning.