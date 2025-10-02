Season’s first snowfall in J&K likely on October 5: MeT

Jammu and Kashmir is bracing up for an early snowfall as the meteorological centre has predicted season’s first snowfall from October 5. The MeT issued an advisory to the farmers to continue harvesting of paddy & other horticultural crops including safe storage & other farm operations till October 4 (afternoon). (HT representative)

The MeT said that the weather will continue to remain dry till the evening of October 4 after which there is possibility of light to moderate rain, thunder and gusty winds towards late evenings and nights. “Season’s first snowfall (light to moderate) over higher reaches of North, Central & South Kashmir & higher reaches of Chenab Valley & Pir Panjal range during Oct 05 to 07,” said an update by MeT.

Possibility of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places of Jammu Division (Doda, Kishtwar,Kathua & Udhampur) & moderate to heavy rain over isolated places of Kashmir Division (South Kashmir) during October 6 and heavy rain over isolated places of J&K on October 7,” it said.

“There will be significant fall in day temp from October 5 to 7,” it said.