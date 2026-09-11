Second accused held in ₹2cr cyber fraud case in Ludhiana

The cyber crime police have arrested a second accused in a ₹2.45-crore cyber fraud case in which fraudsters allegedly impersonated the owner of a firm and duped its manager into transferring money. The police had earlier arrested another accused, Manvendra Singh, from Jodhpur in Rajasthan in connection with the case. (HT)

The accused, Manwinder Singh alias Mani of Ludhiana, was arrested on Tuesday nearly four months after an FIR was registered. He was produced before a court, which remanded him in police custody for two days. According to commissioner of police Swapan Sharma, Manwinder allegedly helped divert the fraudulent funds by receiving a portion of the money in his bank accounts. The fraudsters had allegedly used the firm owner’s photograph to create a false identity before contacting the manager. Posing as the owner, they allegedly told the manager that the firm intended to conduct business with another company and induced him to transfer around ₹2.45 crore, police said.

The police had earlier arrested another accused, Manvendra Singh, from Jodhpur in Rajasthan in connection with the case. Around ₹24 lakh of the defrauded amount has so far been recovered or returned to the victim, Sharma said. Police are conducting raids to apprehend other suspects allegedly involved in the fraud and examining digital evidence to trace the movement of the money and establish the role of each accused.