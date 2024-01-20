Second shooter arrested in Moga kabaddi player attack case

The Patiala Police have nabbed another person allegedly involved in the attack on kabaddi player Harvinder Singh Bindru in Moga last year. The accused has been identified as Yashman Singh, 20, who is allegedly associated with gangster Jagga Dhurkot of Moga and a close associate of dreaded gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. (HT File)

Police had earlier this month arrested Sandeep Singh alias Seepa.

Patiala senior superintendent of police (SSP) Varun Sharma said that gangster Jagga Dhurkot had an old rivalry with Bindru and thus hired two assailants to carry out the attack.

Bindru had sustained a bullet injury in his leg in the attack that took place on October 23 last year. Harvinder recently joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and is expected to contest the panchayat elections.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Sukhamrit Singh Randhawa said the accused Yashman is only 20 years old and has never been involved in any crime before.

He is said to have told the police that he was influenced by the world of crime and used to idolise gangsters such as Dhurkot and Lawrence Bishnoi.

Two pistols of .32 bore and 10 cartridges have been recovered from his possession.

Patiala crime investigation agency (CIA) in-charge Shaminder Singh said shooter Yashman got in touch with Jagga Dhurkot, who is abroad, through Facebook, last year. “Jagga knew that Yashman was a shooting player, therefore, thus ideal for the crime,” added Shaminder.