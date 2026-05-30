Security arrangements reviewed at Amarnath Yatri Niwas base camp

Ahead of annual Amarnath pilgrimage to south Kashmir Himalayas, the Jammu district police chief, Joginder Singh, on Friday, reviewed security arrangements at the Amarnath Yatri Niwas base camp at Bhagwati Nagar on the banks of Tawi river here. Ahead of annual Amarnath pilgrimage to south Kashmir Himalayas, the Jammu district police chief, Joginder Singh, on Friday, reviewed security arrangements at the Amarnath Yatri Niwas base camp at Bhagwati Nagar on the banks of Tawi river here. (File)

From Yatri Niwas base camp at Bhagwati Nagar, the convoys of pilgrims leave daily amid tight security arrangements for Baltal and Pahalgam—the two routes to the holy cave shrine of Shri Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas.

“The SSP Jammu Joginder Singh on Friday visited Bhagwati Nagar base camp to review the security and logistical arrangements being put in place for the smooth conduct of the pilgrimage,” said a police spokesperson.

During the visit, the SSP conducted a comprehensive inspection of the security deployment and interacted with officers and officials deployed at the base camp.

Officers from CRPF and civil administration were also present during the review meeting, he added.

Detailed discussions were held regarding the overall security strategy, crowd management, traffic regulation, surveillance mechanisms, emergency response preparedness and coordination among different agencies to ensure the safety and convenience of the pilgrims, said the spokesperson.

The Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) has reportedly decided to deploy 670 paramilitary companies for the 57-day-long pilgrimage beginning July 3. It will conclude on August 28 on the festival of Raksha Bandhan.

The SSP Jammu stressed upon the importance of timely completion of all arrangements and directed officers to maintain high levels of alertness and coordination during the yatra.