Security cover to judicial officers: HC seeks comprehensive policies from Punjab, Haryana

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Wednesday directed the Punjab and Haryana government to come up with comprehensive policies on security cover provided to judicial officers. During the hearing on Wednesday, it came to the fore that there was no consistency in the policies of Punjab and Haryana with regard to providing security to judicial officers. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

“We expect the state of Haryana as well as state of Punjab to come out with a comprehensive policy, so that this entire issue of depending upon the whims and fancies of the states for providing security cover to the judicial officers, not only posted in the registry of this court, but also in all the districts and sub-divisions, is resolved once and for all,” the bench of chief justice Sheel Nagu and justice Sanjiv Berry said during resumed hearing of a suo motu public interest litigation (PIL), initiated by high court on August 28.

The issue had come to fore after the building committee of the high court had flagged the issue of non-grant of any security personnel to judicial officers posted in the rank of additional district and sessions judge on deputation in the high court. These officers are appointed on deputation basis from Punjab and Haryana. Generally, a dozen odd officers from two states remain on deputation at the high court.

In view of this, the court made both the states parties and directed them to file their respective policies in regard to providing security to judicial officers posted in the registry of high court.

“The judicial officers posted in the district of magistrial cadre as well as members of the superior judiciary, whether have security cover or not, also needs to be explained by the state of Haryana as well as state of Punjab and the extent to which, the cover is provided,” the court said while posting the matter for further hearing on November 7.

“If any state does not have any such policy, then the proposed policy will be filed on the next date of hearing since providing of security, especially to young judicial officers who are deputed in remote areas in district, especially the woman judicial officers, need special attention in this regard,” the court said while making home secretaries of both the states as parties.