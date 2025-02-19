Security forces defuse two IEDs in J&K Shopian, Pulwama

Security Forces on Tuesday averted major tragedies by detecting and destroying two suspected improvised electronic devices (IED) in south Kashmir’s Shopian and Pulwama districts. Officials said a bomb disposal squad (BDS) immediately rushed to the spot to destroy the explosive (File)

The forces detected a suspected IED near the road in Kashwa Chitragam village of south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

Officials said a bomb disposal squad (BDS) immediately rushed to the spot to destroy the explosive. “The device was hidden in a 5-6 kg pressure cooker. It was destroyed in a controlled explosion,” said an official of the district.

Similarly, security forces detected another suspicious IED like device in the Nagbari area of Tral in Pulwama.

A police official of Pulwama said that the object was detected by the army near the road. “The device was destroyed in a controlled explosion with no loss of life and property,” he said.

Chinar Corps in a post on X said : “Based on specific intelligence input, joint search operation was launched by Indian Army and J&K Police. During search, IED has been recovered and destroyed in-situ at Nagbari, Pulwama.Indian Army remains resolute in its commitment to keep Kashmir terror-free.”

On December 9, 2024, a suspected IED hidden in a bag near the highway was destroyed by security forces in Pattan town of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

In December 2023, security forces had recovered and destroyed an IED along the highway in summer capital Srinagar. The IED fitted with a small gas cylinder was found lying at Lawaypora in the city outskirts on the Srinagar - Baramulla Highway.

Earlier in October, 2023, Security forces had found and destroyed a suspicious explosive device on Baramulla-Handwara road in north Kashmir.