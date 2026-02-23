Security forces fire in air as protest turns violent at Panipat refinery

The Panipat Refinery and Petrochemical Complex at Baholi, about 125km from the national capital, witnessed a violent standoff on Monday as a protest by contract workers escalated into a clash with security forces. Protesting contract workers damaging a vehicle at the Panipat Refinery and Petrochemical Complex on Monday.

Demonstrators damaged multiple vehicles and hurled stones at the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and local police, prompting security personnel to fire two warning shots in the air to disperse the crowd. While no injuries were reported on either side, the incident highlighted simmering labour discontent at one of the country’s largest integrated refining facilities.

The unrest began at the refinery’s main gate, where workers had gathered for a scheduled protest amid heavy police presence. The protesters flagged several grievances, including late salary payments, unjust wage deductions, and poor health and hygiene conditions within the facility. A primary point of contention involved shifts; workers alleged they were paid for eight hours of duty despite regularly working 12-hour shifts.

The situation turned volatile after a brief face-off with the CISF, during which protesters pelted stones and damaged at least two security vehicles.

Inspector Neeraj Kumar, in-charge of the Panipat Sadar police station, confirmed that the warning shots were a necessary measure to restore order.

Following the dispersal, the authorities arranged a meeting between the workers and the refinery management.

DSP, headquarters, Satish Kumar later said that the situation had stabilised and no formal complaint had been lodged by Monday evening.

Indian Oil Corporation has yet to issue a statement regarding the clash or the outcome of the negotiations.