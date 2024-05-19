Security forces given free hand to hunt down militants: J&K LG

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Sunday said security forces have been given a free hand to bring perpetrators of south Kashmir militant attacks to justice as a large gathering of people participated in the funeral of former sarpanch Aijaz Ahmad Sheikh who was killed in Shopian. Police said militants shot the former sarpanch in Harpura village of Shopian while a man and a woman, identified as Tabrez and Farah, of Rajasthan, were injured after militants opened fire at Yannar, Anantnag. (PTI)

Amid the election season, Kashmir was rattled by two back to back militant attacks on Saturday in south Kashmir’s Shopian and Pahalgam in which Sheikh, who was a BJP worker, was killed and a tourist couple from Jaipur was injured.

While condemning the attack, Sinha said J&K Police, Army and security forces will hunt down the militants and those aiding and abetting them.

“I am deeply shocked at the terrorist attack and the brutal killing of Sheikh. He was an exemplary grassroots leader and will be remembered for his selfless service to the people,” he said in a statement.

The LG said that the attack on tourists at Pahalgam is also distressing. “I have already instructed the Administrative & Police officials to provide the best possible treatment to the injured couple,” he said.

“The government has given free hand to the J&K Police and security forces to crush terrorists and their associates. I have complete faith in the bravery of our personnel and the perpetrators of this attack will be punished soon. Our security forces will also hunt down those elements who are helping the terrorists and trying to disrupt J&K’s developmental journey,” he added.

Meanwhile, a large number of people participated in the funeral of Sheikh at his native Herpora, Shopian. The funeral procession was taken out amid sobs and wails by hundreds of villagers.

Political leaders condemn attacks

The condemnation continued to pour against the attacks with some political leaders questioning the timing of the attack. BJP workers held a protest at party headquarters in Srinagar against the attacks particularly against the killing of Sheikh.

BJP leader Aijaz Hussain condemned the attacks and sought protection from the government for the vulnerable workers of the party. He blamed Pakistan for such an incident and claimed that they were aimed to derail the election process here.

“As you know how (good) the voting happened in the first phase in Srinagar and tomorrow again there are elections, I think this is a conspiracy by Pakistan to derail the election process here. We had expected that the voting would cross 60-70% tomorrow(in Baramulla), I think it is to derail that,” he said, adding that the attack on tourists is because Pakistan doesn’t want peace and development here.

National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah said: “Very sorry to hear about the twin militant attacks in South Kashmir against tourists and a political worker of the BJP. I unequivocally condemn these deadly attacks. My condolences to the family of Aijaz Ahmed. May Allah grant him place in Jannat. I also pray that Tabrez and Farah, from Jaipur in Rajasthan, make a complete recovery.”

Earlier, NC president Farooq Abdullah, along with Omar Abdullah, said such acts of brutality remain a serious impediment to achieving long-term peace in J&K.

CPIM leader M Y Tarigami strongly condemned the militant attacks in Shopian and Anantnag. “Violence is not a solution, but rather perpetuates suffering and instability,” he said.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti condemned the attacks but raised questions over the timing. “The timing of these attacks given that the South election was delayed without any reason is a cause of concern. Especially keeping in mind normalcy claims touted by GOI,” she said.

Her daughter and media advisor Iltija Mufti claimed that the central government was rattled by the good voting percentage in Srinagar. “They are trying their level best to instil fear among the people of Anantnag. On one hand they say that there is normalcy here and the militant is finished and suddenly, why is there this incident after a delay,” she alleged.

“They want to influence polls and want democracy only when their people will flourish . When masses are not accepting their people, they are attempting to rig elections,” she said.

Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) president Ghulam Nabi Azad also condemned the attacks.

“We condemned the attacks by militants. For the past 35 years there was a lot of loss of lives and even the economy due to militancy. When things were improving, business was happening and tourists were coming, any militant activity is bad for Kashmir’s development. That is why we condemn these things,” he said.

“Pakistan does like peace here or the arrivals of tourists. My suggestion to them to check their own nation and provide basic needs to their citizens,” he added.

Senior NC leader and party’s candidate from Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency Ruhuallah Mehdi questioned as to why the security scenario worsened in Kashmir after the Union home minister’s visit.

“The killing of BJP’s former sarpanch is a highly condemnable act. No one deserves to be killed for his/her political ideology. These acts should have no place in our society. I would also want to ask a question which genuinely concerns me. What was the purpose of the Home Minister’s visit a few days ago? HM’s visit should ensure a better security situation. Why has the situation worsened after his visit?,” he said.