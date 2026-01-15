Security forces intensify searches in Kathua’s Billawar, parallel searches launched in Rajbagh

Security forces on Wednesday intensified ongoing search operation by extending the cordon to track down a Jaish terrorist in Billawar area and also launched parallel searches in Rajbagh area of Kathua district following movement of two suspected terrorists, officials said on Wednesday. A search and combing operation underway in the Billawar area, in Kathua on Wednesday. (ANI video Grab)

Several gunshots were heard when the security forces launched the operation in the Najote forest area in Billawar tehsil on Tuesday based on information about the presence of a terrorist there.

There was no contact between the terrorist and the security forces. Fresh inputs suggested that he managed to escape the cordon by taking advantage of the treacherous terrain and darkness, the officials said.

He took food from a shepherd in a nearby area around midnight before moving deep into the forest, they added.

Special operations group (SOG) also launched a parallel search operation in Jakhole are of Rajbagh tehsil in the district following inputs of movement by two suspected terrorists on Wednesday. “A cordon and search operation has been launched in Jakhole Baira and adjoining villages in the Rajbagh area after a local reported suspicious movement of two persons near his cattle shed,” said a police officer.

However, no trace of the suspicious persons has been found so far, the officials said.

Ahead of Republic Day, security has been tightened across the Jammu region, particularly in border villages and high-altitude areas, to curb terrorist activities.

Frequent drone intrusions from across the border over the past few days have also emerged as a major security concern, prompting the deployment of additional forces at vulnerable locations.

Intensified patrolling, area domination exercises and night surveillance are being carried out to prevent any infiltration attempt or airdropping of arms and narcotics, the officials said.