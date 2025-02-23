Security forces launch multiple anti-terror ops across Jammu

Close on the heels of the Indo-Pak flag meeting at the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district on Friday, security forces launched multiple anti-terror operations across the Jammu region, on Saturday, to flush out terrorists, said people familiar with the development. A search is underway at 13 places in Poonch-Rajouri and 18 places in the higher reaches of Udhampur, Kathua, Doda, Kishtwar and Doda districts with a focus on Khaderan forest. (HT representational)

The operations were launched over suspicious movements in some parts and as part of an area domination exercise in other places.

According to intelligence sources, around 50 to 60 terrorists are hiding in the upper reaches and forests of the Jammu region. No contact has been established with the terrorists so far.

“Security forces comprising army, CRPF and police have launched 34 anti-terror operations across Jammu region to flush out terrorists hiding in the upper reaches and forests,” said officials.

The operations have been launched in Rajouri-Poonch, south of the Pir Panjal range, Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban districts, called Chenab Valley region and higher reaches of the Udhampur-Kathua belt.

According to officials, a search operation was started at Maidaan Mohalla in the Sangiote area of Gursai in Poonch district after two suspected foreign terrorists were found roaming there late Friday night.

Security forces also launched a cordon and search operation in Mohalla Qasba, Allapir and Jaalian in Mandi and Mankote in Poonch and Dera Ki Gali and adjoining areas besides parts of Sunderbani and Nowshera sectors in nearby Rajouri district.

A search is underway at 13 places in Poonch-Rajouri and 18 places in the higher reaches of Udhampur, Kathua, Doda, Kishtwar and Doda districts with a focus on Khaderan forest.

There is also a search operation going on in Keri, Bhattal and adjoining areas in the Akhnoor sector of Jammu district.

Meanwhile, the GOC of White Knight Corps, Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva chaired a joint security review meeting with representatives of intelligence agencies, JKP, and CRPF.

“The aim was to maintain peace and tranquillity in the region with operational synergy,” said a defence spokesperson.