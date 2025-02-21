J&K: Wanted in terror cases, man held after 18 years

It took 18 years for the Jammu and Kashmir Police to eventually arrest a former terrorist, who was wanted in several criminal and militancy-related cases. Identified as Anwar Ali Chouhan, a resident of Gujjar Kothian in Talwara area of Reasi district, he had moved to Kharpura in Anantnag district of Kashmir, an official said. The accused is said to have been involved in several cases of militancy.

“He had joined the Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) militant outfit in 2001 and remained active for seven years. He later surrendered in 2007 in Kashmir but subsequently went underground,” said the officer. The accused was wanted in multiple high-profile criminal and militancy-related cases registered at Reasi police station.

“Several attempts were made to arrest him over the years by conducting raids at his known locations in Gujjar Kothian, Chinore (Jammu) and Kherpora (Anantnag). Consequently, the court was approached and proceedings under Sections 82 and 83 CrPC were initiated against him. Despite these measures, his whereabouts remained unknown,” said the officer.

After strenuous efforts and the use of technical surveillance, Reasi Police developed a specific input and conducted meticulously planned raids that eventually led to his arrest from a forested area near Gujjar Kothian in Talwara, said the officer.

According to the police, he was involved in a January 5, 2006 case involving firing at a police party during a search operation in Talwara forest area of Reasi. He was also wanted in connection with the April 7, 2006 case wherein a grenade was thrown on a bus in Baradari, Reasi, the police said.