‘If forced, we can be aggressive’: Army chief over Indian stance on LoC with Pakistan

India Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi has said that since 2014, India has been "assertive" in its communication with Pakistan on the Line of Control (LOC), and they have understood that "we mean business." Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi (@adgpi via PTI Photo)

Speaking in an exclusive interview with ANI, the Army chief suggested that India is now aggressive enough to respond if Pakistan provokes us.

"Now what has happened from 2014, if you see, that both sides have generally understood that we mean business. And India has said very clearly that we will be assertive in our communication. And if required, we can be aggressive also. So, what you have just spoken about, it was a kind of an indication that look, if you force us, then we will be aggressive enough to communicate our intent," he said.

General Dwivedi also stressed the impact of the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019 in Jammu and Kashmir, noting that the number of terrorists and the recruitment of locals have significantly gone down, and people no longer have "confusion" over identity.

The Army chief emphasized that the decision to revoke the special status reflected India's intent to take a "no compromise" approach.

"The local terrorist number has reduced. The number of recruitment has also reduced a lot. Why? As of August 2019, India has very clearly conveyed its intent to complete J-K. Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India. And there is no compromise on that," General Dwivedi said.

The chief of Army Staff gave an example of the identity issue people of J-K faced before the abrogation of Article 370, noting resolving the matter had also helped solve the issue of Over Ground Workers (OGWs) -people who help terrorists.

He said the wife of a senior political leader in the state had said that after August 2019, when her children went to school, they didn't have confusion, as earlier, they did not know which flag to draw when asked to do so.

"But after August 5, 2019, children are very clear about which flag is to be drawn in their copy. So that is the intent which has been conveyed. So once that intent has been conveyed, it means the OGW's number will definitely go down," General Dwivedi said.

He mentioned that security forces' collaborative efforts to help the people of Kashmir and the theme of "terrorism to tourism" have resulted in success.

"...And the best part is you will find that the inter agencies, the security forces and law enforcement agencies...three have joined hands together to help Awam. And now you have injected the development. Once you've done all these things, definitely there'll be a sea change. And that's why we are saying that our theme of terrorism to tourism is actually seeing signs of success today. More than five lakh pilgrims in Amarnath Yatra. It was never heard of earlier." the COAS said.

Speaking about the three attacks that happened within a week last year, the Army chief said, "Such kind of events keep taking place. It happens. And that's why you have the flag meeting system. When you go for the flag meeting, you discuss frankly what is there, what not. If it's not getting resolved there, then it is there to the DGMO (Director General of Military Operations) level."

Speaking about Pakistan's mentality about Kashmir, the Army chief said that they are stuck in their own world. General Dwivedi took a jibe at Pakistan saying that the Pakistan army has said something and now they don't have a way out, so they keep 'lingering' on the topic.

"See, they are stuck in their own words. There is a movie by Devanand Ji; I think Narayan Ji has written this book. RK Narayan. Do you remember when Devanandji became a sadhu in the last? And he was a madman, so he went and announced that Swamiji had said, I will fast until it rains. Now Pakistan Army has once said that we have to do this. Now they don't have a way out of it. So they will continue to look for Kashmir," General Dwivedi said.