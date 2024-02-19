Security forces on their toes in Kashmir ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s Jammu visit

Ahead of Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi’s visit to Jammu on Tuesday, the security has been tightened across the Kashmir valley. Security forces have increased their vigil in Kashmir ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s Jammu planned February 20 visit. (HT File (Representative image))

While the patrolling and checking of vehicles by the security forces has been intensified and deployment of forces increased at sensitive spots, a joint security review meeting was held in capital Srinagar on Sunday to strengthen the security arrangements across the Valley.

Kashmir Zone inspector general (IG) of police V K Birdi convened a meeting that was attended by senior officers of various security agencies including police, army, BSF, CRPF,SSB, CISF besides state and central intelligence agencies at the police control room.

“The meeting aimed to comprehensively review and strengthen security arrangements in anticipation of visits by VVIPs to the UT, as well as other events in offing,” a police spokesperson said.

Modi will inaugurate several developmental projects and address a public rally at Maulana Azad Stadium in Jammu on February 20 while the authorities have mentioned no scheduled function for the PM in the valley.

During the security meeting, a comprehensive briefing was given by participating officers on the security plans devised in the backdrop of coming events.

The IG Kashmir directed officers to ensure heightened vigilance, particularly during night-hours, to mitigate the risk of terrorist threats while “recognising the importance of maintaining a delicate balance between security needs and the smooth conduct of events”.

“Emphasising the imperative need to bolster intelligence gathering and anti-terror operations, IG urged officers to minimise the risk of untoward incidents by strengthening security at vulnerable points, especially during significant events. Special attention was given to enhancing security along the National Highway, tunnels, minority pickets and other critical pockets,” the spokesperson said.

Specific directives were also issued to intensify security and surprise check point measures in both uptown and downtown areas of Srinagar,with 24x7 patrolling and increased presence at entry and exit points of the district. “The IG also stressed the importance of briefing personnel to take care of SOP, considering the heightened security concerns during events,” the official statement said.

Additionally, Birdi emphasised the critical need for thorough monitoring of vulnerable areas and prompt action against suspicious activities. “Special instructions were given to border district heads to maintain strict vigilance along the LoC and hinterland to prevent the potential terror activities,” the police said.

The IG reiterated the importance of collective vigilance and proactive measures to ensure the safety and security of all residents and visitors to the Kashmir valley.