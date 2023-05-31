Maharshi Dayanand University guard injured as biker rams into him

A 27-year-old security guard of Rohtak’s Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) sustained injuries when two bike-borne men rammed their vehicle into him on Tuesday. Police officials of the PGIMS police station said so far, no FIR was registered as the injured was not in a state to record his statement, and an investigation has been started.

The injured, Manoj Kumar of Sundarpur village, was rushed to Post-graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) here, from where he was referred to a private hospital in Rohtak.

According to other security guards, the incident occurred when two men, aged nearly 25, were fleeing the spot after harassing a woman student. “We alerted other guards to stop the accused bike-borne men. When Manoj tried to stop them at Gate No. 2, they rammed their bike into him. He is seriously injured,” said the MDU security officials.

