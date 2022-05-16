Security of international border responsibility of Centre: Punjab minister Harjot Singh Bains
: Punjab minister for prisons and mines Harjot Singh Bains on Sunday blamed Union home minister Amit Shah for the failure of the Border Security Force (BSF) to curb the increasing incidents of smuggling of arms and drugs from across the border, saying that the security of the international border was the responsibility of the Centre.
The minister’s comments came a day after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab for the deteriorating laws and order situation in the state.
“The Centre has now extended the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) in the state from 15 to 50 km along Indo-Pak border. Strangely, the BJP president is still shifting the responsibility and accusing the Punjab police for failing to curb smuggling of arms and drugs from across the border. Instead, it is the failure of BSF which directly comes under Home Minister Amit Shah,” he said.
The minister said that BJP leadership at the Centre is nervous by the overwhelming support AAP was receiving from people across the country and the BJP president levelled these allegations in the wake of upcoming assembly elections in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.
‘Law and order deteriorating in Punjab’
Former Army Chief General and BJP leader J.J Singh (retd) expressed concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.
Expressing concern over the recent violence in Patiala and attack on the police intelligence headquarters, Singh said that the spree of incidents has proved that the AAP government has failed to fully control the situation.
On the issue of Sikh prisoners, Singh said that the Modi government at the Center was fully sympathetic and discussions were going on regarding their release.
-
Mohali real estate sector bounces back from pandemic slump
Bruised and battered by the pandemic, the real estate market in tricity is finally beginning to bounce back, with Mohali gaining the most traction. It has come a long way since October 2020 – after the first wave receded – when Greater Mohali Area Development Authority had managed to earn merely ₹417 crore by selling off almost half of its total 113 properties. With the virus abating, fortunes have turned.
-
Importance of radio technologists discussed at SGPGI, Lucknow meet
Gallbladder cancer, where the disease spreads to the liver isn't curable but radiological intervention technique called percutaneous transhepatic biliary drainage (PTBD) is proving effective in providing relief in last days of a patients' life. Radio technologists have an important role to play in this technique, said experts at the fourth tech aspire master class organised by the radiology department of the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) on Sunday.
-
Sirsa man held with 5-gram heroin in Mohali
Station house officer of Phase-8 police station, Ajitesh Kaushal, said they had earlier arrested a also a resident of Sirsa, drug peddler Mukesh Kumar, who told them that Vijay Verma helped him procure 55-gram heroin. On Saturday, police received information that Vijay is in Mohali and arrested him. Police said that Vijay will be interrogated regarding the supply line of the drugs and those involved with him.
-
Five men feared drowned in Western Jamuna Canal in Yamunanagar
Five men are feared drowned in the Western Jamuna Canal in Buria region of Yamunanagar on Sunday, after a group of 10 men were allegedly threatened and forced by an anti-group to jump into the river to save their lives. All of them had gone to the river for swimming when a group of 30 armed men arrived to allegedly take revenge over some old enmity, one of the survivors Sahil said.
-
‘Majority of bipolar disorder cases remain untreated in India’
Senior consultant psychiatrist from Kolkata Dr Bhaskar Mukherjee on Sunday said that bipolar disorder is long term illness, consisting of recurrent episodes of either depression or mania. About 1 in 150 persons in India suffer from bipolar disorder but 70% of them remain untreated, hDr Mukherjeesaid. The theme of the CME was “Bipolar Disorder: Recent Updates”. The CME was inaugurated by chief guest justice Ajit Kumar of Allahabad High Court of judicature.
