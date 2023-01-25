Security of Ludhiana railway station beefed up ahead of Republic Day

Security at the Ludhiana railway station has been beefed up ahead of Republic Day, with government railway police (GRP) carrying out inspection drives in coordination with Railway Protection Force (RPF).

Along with regular staff, the anti-sabotage teams and additional staff have been tasked with checking and patrolling at the station, the police said. The security has also been increased at the GRP posts in Jagraon, Phillaur, Dhandari, Sahnewal, Ahmedgarh, and Goraya, the officials added.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, GRP) Balram Rana, said the forces have been ordered to conduct checking inside trains and inspect suspicious passengers. “As the station sees a footfall of around 1 lakh on peak days, security remains a top priority. We will remain on duty with full force”, he added.

Ludhiana Railway Station lights in tricolour

Celebrating the occasion of the 74th Republic Day, railway authorities have decorated the railway station building with lights displaying colours of the national flag.

Along with Ludhiana junction, several other stations under the Ferozepur division, including Katra, Jalandhar, Srinagar, Amritsar, Ferozepur Cantt and Jammu Tawi have also been decorated, a railway official said.