Security on high alert after locals spot 3 suspected terrorists in Samba

Security was put on high alert in Samba district and adjoining districts of Samba, Jammu and Kathua after locals claimed they spotted three suspected terrorists with weapons and backpacks in Samba district's Mansar area on Tuesday.

“I was collecting tree leaves in a jungle near Mansar when I came across three suspected terrorists, one in army combat fatigues and two others in black uniforms, carrying backpacks and weapons,” said a man, who hailed from Jaikhaid but has been living in Mansar for the past nearly five years.

“While two sat on the ground, the one standing signaled me to come close to them. Sensing trouble, I panicked and fled the spot,” he added.

The man claimed that the three men were not locals and obviously were suspected terrorists because they carried guns and backpacks.

He subsequently reported the matter to the nearest police post. As a result a search operation has been launched in the Mansar area.

“A police team rushed to the area and launched searches, which was later joined by personnel from the army and the CRPF,” officials said.

The area includes forests, agricultural fields and other locations which are being scanned by the forces.

Meanwhile, DIG Jammu-Samba-Kathua range, Shiv Kumar Sharma has reviewed ongoing operational preparedness in Billawar, Samba, Ramkot, Manwal area of district Kathua.

“In view of the present security scenario, DIG Shiv Kumar along with SSPs of Kathua and Samba Mohita Sharma Varinder Manhas, commanding office CRPF and other officers reviewed ongoing operational preparedness in Billawar in view of brief exchange of firing between a group of terrorists and security forces in Soan area of Udhampur on Monday evening,” said a police officer.

The DIG also visited Kamla Top village in Billawar of Kathua.

A parallel search operation continued in Soan and nearby jungle to track-down the fleeing terrorists. However, no fresh exchange of fire has taken place since Monday evening.