Security review meet : Strengthen security grid, intensify anti-terror ops, says J&K LG Manoj Sinha

The Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor, Manoj Sinha, on Thursday emphasied on intensifying anti-terror operations in the hinterland besides strengthening security grid along the Line of Control (LoC) across the union territory, especially in the two border districts of Rajouri and Poonch. The Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor, Manoj Sinha, on Thursday emphasied on intensifying anti-terror operations in the hinterland besides strengthening security grid along the Line of Control (LoC) across the union territory, especially in the two border districts of Rajouri and Poonch. (ANI File Photo)

Since October 2021, Rajouri and Poonch districts have witnessed a spike in terror attacks on security forces.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“The LG impressed upon intensifying anti-terror operations across the region, especially south of Pir Panjal to flush out terrorists hiding in the jungles and at the same time underlined the need to strengthen security grid along the LoC to check infiltrations,” said people privy to the meeting.

The LG chaired a high-level security review meeting here at the convention centre that was attended by chief secretary Atal Dulloo, home secretary RK Goyal, financial secretary finance, Santosh Vaidya, LG’s principal secretary Dr Mandeep K Bhandari, DGP RR Swain, ADGP Jammu zone Anand Jain, Jammu divisional commissioner Ramesh Kumar, four DIGs and deputy magistrates besides SSPs of all the 10 districts of Jammu region.

“The LG emphasised on strengthening security grid (anti-infiltration obstacle system) along the LoC and in the interiors of the two districts, which have witnessed a spike in terror attacks in recent times, particularly on the security forces,” said official sources.

“The purpose to further strengthen the security grid on the LoC is to check infiltration. Though a lot of technological interventions have already gone into the existing AIOS. The LG also impressed upon addition or changes in the strategy and technology wherever required,” they said.

Sinha, sources divulged, also asked the home secretary and the DGP to devise a comprehensive strategy to rein in narco-terrorism by initiating a pro-active action against drug peddlers, drug hot spots and trans-border smugglers.

Sinha also took to ‘X’, formerly Twitter, and wrote, “Chaired a meeting with senior officers, DCs & SSPs of Jammu Division & deliberated on various issues concerning development & security. The meeting emphasised the need for a comprehensive strategy for crackdown against drug smugglers, drug hotspots and cross border smuggling”.

“District administrations to ensure saturation of schemes in all border villages, connecting youth of all panchayats to self-employment and entrepreneurship opportunity and prepare regular outcome reports of Block Diwas, Thana Diwas and other Jan-Abhiyan programmes,” he added.

Pakistan, in a bid to keep terrorism alive in Jammu and Kashmir, has shifted its focus to narco-terrorism and uses drones to push drugs, weapons and ammunition into border areas of the UT.

“LG also underlined the need to strengthen human intelligence networks for real time information sharing so as to pre-empt terror plots. He also asked the DGP to have a pro-active police-public relation, especially in the twin border districts to soothe frayed nerves,” said sources.

It may be stated here that following “custodial deaths” of three men on December 22, a day after Surankote ambush that left four soldiers dead and three injured, anger has seeped among local population.

It was decided in the meeting that apart from police welfare schemes, the civil administrations in the two districts, under public outreach programme, would identify the issues of the people and address them on priority.

The meeting also deliberated upon certain schools that were being operated by radical outfits like JeI and Hurriyat Conference in Kashmir.

“Since the government has banned these radical organisations, the government would ascertain whether these schools were being run on government land. If so, the land would be taken back by the government,” they added.