Chandigarh News / Security up in Karnal as farmers threaten to disrupt BJP meeting
chandigarh news

Security up in Karnal as farmers threaten to disrupt BJP meeting

Besides police deployment, barricades put up to keep protesters at bay as meeting, chaired by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, to discuss panchayat elections gets underway
By Neeraj Mohan
PUBLISHED ON AUG 28, 2021 11:05 AM IST
Police personnel gearing up to keep vigil in Karnal city on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Security was stepped up at all entry points to Karnal to prevent farm protesters from carrying out their threat of disrupting a meeting of ruling BJP legislators in the city on Saturday.

Police personnel from nearby districts were deployed as farmer unions threatened to protest at the venue of the meeting that is being attended by Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar besides cabinet ministers, MPs and MLAs.

According to party sources, the meeting has been convened to discuss preparations for the panchayat elections in the state. The meeting is from 10am to 3pm.

Trucks filled with construction material were parked on roads leading to the venue, while arrangements of water cannons and tear gas were made. The police have sealed Karnal’s Railway Road on which the hotel, where the meeting is being held, is located.

Farmer unions had called a meeting of protesters at Gurdwara Dera Kar Sewa from where they will march towards the BJP meeting venue to protest the Centre’s three farm laws.

In view of the farmers’ call, the district administration blocked all roads leading to the gurdwara to avoid the gathering of farmers.

Karnal superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia said that security arrangements have been made to avert any untoward incident. “Everybody has a right to protest in a peaceful manner, but nobody will be allowed to disrupt law and order,” he said.

Karnal BJP president Yogender Rana said the chief minister will inaugurate developmental projects for Karnal, too.

