Seeds of brotherhood: Kurukshetra farmers clear their land to sow paddy for flood-hit farmers

ByNeeraj Mohan, Karnal
Jul 18, 2023 03:47 PM IST

Joginder Singh Kajal, Sukhwinder Singh Khangura, Prince and Gurlal Singh of Pehowa of Kurukshetra, whose area was spared from the nature’s fury, have cleared a part of their land to prepare a paddy nursery for flood-hit farmers.

As farmers in several parts of the state are struggling to protect their crop from the impact of floods, a group of farmers have together to help their fellows.

“We have decided to sow around 12 quintals seed (enough for 700 acres) of early maturing variety of PR 126 and this will be available for farmers in Usmanpur village of Pehowa block in the next 25 days for transplantation and we will provide it at free-of-cost,” said Joginder Singh.

He said the paddy they cleared from their field is a month-and-a-half old and they had spent around 12,000 per acre on puddling, translation, fertiliser and pesticides to nurture this crop.

The farmers have also shared their contact numbers on social media. Farmers from other parts of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have also come forward with similar offers.

According to the government’s flood data, around 35 lakh acres of different crops were under flood in the Haryana’s 11 districts with Kurukshetra, Ambala, Kaithal, Karnal and Yamunanagar being the worst-hit where around 100% damage to around five lakh acres has been estimated.

    Neeraj Mohan

    Neeraj Mohan is a correspondent, covering Karnal, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Panipat and Yamunanagar districts of Haryana.

