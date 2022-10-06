Seeking govt jobs, two teachers climb atop water tank in Mohali

Demanding that the ruling AAP-government fulfil their poll promise of providing government jobs, two physical training instructers (PTIs) scaled a water tank near Singh Shaheedan Gurdwara in Sohana on Wednesday.

The teachers, Sippy Sharma and Veerpal Kaur, climbed the water tank after midnight, risking their lives, as the stairs were broken. In 2021, the two teachers had staged a series of protests by climbing atop water tanks across Punjab. They have been demanding that they be given jobs at government schools along with 646 other physical training instructors.

“Last time, when we had climbed the tanks, AAP leaders including incumbent Cabinet minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer had convinced us to get down after promising us jobs in government schools, but the new government has not fulfilled its promises,” said Sharma in a video message, which she posted on social media.

“We have spent almost all major festivals on water tanks, but are hopeful of getting jobs soon,” she said.

She also accused state education minister Harjot Singh Bains of reneging on his promise to provide jobs to 646 PTI teachers. Members of the PTI union also raised anti-government slogans.

“We trusted the AAP leaders, and thus helped them form the government. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann had called Sharma their sister, while assuring her a job,” said a protesting teacher.

Both teachers have said they will stay on the water tank till their demands are fulfilled. Cops tried to convince the protesting teachers to come down, assuring them that their demands will be conveyed to the government officials concerned, but to no avail.