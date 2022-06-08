Seeking pending dues, cane farmers gherao AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjan

Seeking pending dues, cane farmers gheraoed AAP MLA from Amargarh constituency Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra at Kheri Jattan village on Tuesday. The MLA was campaigning for party candidate Gurmail Singh when the farmers gheraoed him.

Meanwhile, three farmers, Jodha Singh, Manpreet Singh and Amrit Singh with bottles filled with petrol climbed atop a water tank at the chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s office in Dhuri to protest against a private mill and the state government over pending dues.

They claimed that over ₹13 crore dues are pending with the private mill in Dhuri and the state government. They were protesting under the banner of the Ganna Sangharsh Committee.

According to the committee, dues to the tune of ₹1.79 crore are pending with the state government while payment of ₹11.39 crore is pending with the private mill.

Avtar Singh, a cane farmer and member of the committee, said, “AAP MLA Majra was campaigning for the party to seek votes and we gheraoed him.”

“Our payment gets delayed every season and we struggle to get it. We will continue to gherao the AAP leader as long as our issue is not solved,” he added. The three farmers were atop the water tank till the filing of the story.